Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts recycling, pill disposal event - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts recycling, pill disposal event

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Keep Columbus Beautiful hosted a recycling and pill disposal event so residents can properly dispose of potential dangers everyday items.

The grease recycling and pharmaceutical disposal event was held Saturday at the K-Mart on Macon Rd. and Airport Thruway.

If you did not make it out to the event Saturday, you can drop off your used cooking grease at the following locations throughout the city:

  • John Rigdon Park (6800 Psalmond Road)
  • Corner of Buena Vista Rd and Higgs Dr
  • Corner of Lindsay Dr and Glenwood Dr
  • Corner of 45th St and 2nd Ave
  • South Commons CSO (Lumpkin Boulevard, behind the Civic Center)
  • Frank Chester Park - 1441 Benning Rd
  • 1335 Alexander St (past the entrance to CWW Service Center on the right)
  • 3001 South Lumpkin Rd

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly