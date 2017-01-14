Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts recycling, pill disposal event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Keep Columbus Beautiful hosted a recycling and pill disposal event so residents can properly dispose of potential dangers everyday items.

The grease recycling and pharmaceutical disposal event was held Saturday at the K-Mart on Macon Rd. and Airport Thruway.

If you did not make it out to the event Saturday, you can drop off your used cooking grease at the following locations throughout the city:

John Rigdon Park (6800 Psalmond Road)

Corner of Buena Vista Rd and Higgs Dr

Corner of Lindsay Dr and Glenwood Dr

Corner of 45th St and 2nd Ave

South Commons CSO (Lumpkin Boulevard, behind the Civic Center)

Frank Chester Park - 1441 Benning Rd

1335 Alexander St (past the entrance to CWW Service Center on the right)

3001 South Lumpkin Rd

