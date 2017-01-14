Columbus Fire Department's station 11 reopens

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Station 11 of the Columbus Fire Departments is now reopened after being out of services for over a year.

Saturday is the first 24-hour shift for the station at 4617 Warm Springs Road since it has been out of service for 14 months for a renovation after it caught fire in November 2015, suffering heavy damage.

“We are glad to be back in the area, our response area. This fire station has been here for about 45 years. So it is a neighborhood fixture and we miss being here,” said CFD Lt. Chris Price.

With the renovation, the team also go a new fire truck.

