GA Congressman Sanford Bishop keynote speaker at MLK event - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA Congressman Sanford Bishop keynote speaker at MLK event

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Brandon Etheredge, Photojournalist
Connect
Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop. (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM) Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop. (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)
Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM) Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop made a stop in the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday as he was the keynote speaker at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event.

Bishop, a U.S. representative for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district, was the keynote speaker at the Community of Concerned Clergy’s “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration” in Phenix City, Alabama.

The celebration began with a walk from the Russell County courthouse to Franchise Missionary Baptist Church where the celebration program was held.

Bishop spoke on a variety of topics from the legacy of MLK Jr., the presidential election, the Trump transition, and race and politics in America.

Congressman Bishop is serving his twelfth term in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Middle and Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly