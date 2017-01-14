GA Congressman Sanford Bishop keynote speaker at MLK event

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop made a stop in the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday as he was the keynote speaker at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event.

Bishop, a U.S. representative for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district, was the keynote speaker at the Community of Concerned Clergy’s “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration” in Phenix City, Alabama.

The community of the concerned clergy is hosting a MLK day celebration. U.S. Rep @SanfordBishop to speak soon pic.twitter.com/3TREJLXfO5 — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) January 14, 2017

The celebration began with a walk from the Russell County courthouse to Franchise Missionary Baptist Church where the celebration program was held.

Bishop spoke on a variety of topics from the legacy of MLK Jr., the presidential election, the Trump transition, and race and politics in America.

"No one has done more to lift the dignity of the common man than MLK" - Rep. Bishop — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) January 14, 2017

U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop calls Donald Trump "Tweeter-in-chief" during MLK celebration in Phenix City — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) January 14, 2017

Congressman Bishop is serving his twelfth term in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Middle and Southwest Georgia.

