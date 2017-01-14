Man arrested in connection with southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Columbus.

Martavious Hill has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hill remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

Police were called to a home on the 800 block of Arlington Dr. Thursday night around 8 in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

We do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time or his condition.

