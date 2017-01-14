MCSD holds 30th annual Academic Decathlon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District held its 30th annual Academic Decathlon Saturday at Shaw High School.

The Academic Decathlon is a 10-event academic competition, including 7 tests of academic strength in the areas of economics, mathematics, language and literature, science, music, art, and social science; the three communication competitions include a prepared and impromptu speech, an interview, and a written essay.

The competition concluded with a Super Quiz Oral Relay— the only event that is open to the public. Shaw High School won first place overall, and the Early College Academy won the Super Quiz.

Our Jason Dennis was the master of ceremonies for the decathlon and Elisabeth D’Amore was a speech judge.

