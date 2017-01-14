MCSD holds 30th annual Academic Decathlon

Phenix City Council discussed historic districts at Monday’s work session.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments off of Cusseta Road.More >>
A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened at a Winn-Dixie in Eufaula.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has approved the calendar for the next school year at Monday’s school board meeting.More >>
Years after a deadly shooting of a Columbus college student at a local nightclub, that club is no more. The city shut down Club Majestic along Cusseta Road shortly after the shooting and Monday neighbors and city leaders are celebrating the club's demolition.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
