Opelika now home to virtual reality station

Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters will be officially unveiled during a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday morning.
Columbus State University students are teaming up with Safehouse Ministries in hopes of opening an outpatient service program to combat substance abuse among other things.
A federal judge has ruled Auburn University must let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus.
High school graduations in Muscogee County begin in May, and News Leader 9 is partnering with the Muscogee County School District to live stream the graduations.
Police are investigating an alleged assault reported near a local college's campus. The victim told police they were sitting in their car when a man approached them.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
