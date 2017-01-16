Opelika community unites at prayer vigil for children who died in house fire

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika community is coming together to remember three children killed in a trailer fire.

Dozens of people gathered Sunday night across the street from the Lee County Courthouse for a prayer vigil.

Two of the siblings continue to fight for their lives at a children's hospital in Birmingham.

Organizers say 9-year-old Keiyonna Core was taken off a ventilator Sunday and is breathing on her own, but her 3-year-old brother Bryson remains on life support.

“It's gonna take faith from this point forward for this mother and for this community to believe that we're going to get through this. You know, this is not easy. You know, but for us we wanted to show that as a community we can join arms, lock in, and say you know what, we can do this. And we are going to make it through this with the help of God. We can't do it by ourselves,” said Shkeffa Wallace, the event organizer.

Zakihia, 11, Atira, 7, and 5-year-old Karmina Core were killed in Thursday's fire at Emmanuel Trailer Park on South Long Street.

If you would like to help this family, an account has been set up at the Opelika Branch of Auburn Bank to help with financial expenses. The bank is located at 215 South 6th St.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Investigative Services Division of the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220.

