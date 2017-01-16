Opelika community unites at prayer vigil for children who died in house fire

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Columbus on 25th Ave. near Cusseta Road.
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.
Columbus police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning in south Columbus.
After nearly two days of jury selection for the Peachtree Mall murder trial, opening statements will be underway on Wednesday.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O'Reilly.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.
Police say a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl is believed to be in extreme danger.
