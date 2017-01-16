Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of MLK Blvd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, one Columbus organization says it's planning some major changes on the road named after him.

Turnaround Columbus is looking to enrich the Columbus community with more of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy by redeveloping Martin Luther King Boulevard in Columbus.

Turnaround Columbus’ Director Ronzell Buckner says it's a project that's been in the works for some time and it's set to be rolled out as soon as Spring 2017.

Buckner says MLK Boulevard will see redevelopment to the Dr. Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Trail with help from the City of Columbus.

The learning trail starts at the intersection of Macon and Rigdon Road and ends at Bay Avenue and 10 Street.

That’s where signage, markers and lighted sculptures are planned to be in hopes to educate people in the community about black history in Columbus.

“What we want to do is to make MLK Boulevard one of the most beautiful sites in this city. Along the way on the trail we will be putting up markers so that you can get out of your car and read the markers so you can understand why these places are so important”, Buckner says.

He says taxpayer dollars will not be used to fund the project.

Buckner is encouraging people in the community to help by donating to the Chattahoochee Valley Community Foundation.

People can also head to the Citizens Trust Bank on Macon Road in Columbus and donate to the Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Trail account.

