Auburn woman dies in two-vehicle car crash

(WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of an Auburn woman and Vestavia man on Monday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 a.m.

James Patrick Owens, 65, of Vestavia was killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Charger before leaving the roadway. Lakisha Shepard, 43, was driving the Dodge Charger, and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 between the 20-21 mile marker, just over a mile from Shorter.

The collision closed I-85 southbound for approximately four hours. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

