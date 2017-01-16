Goodwill gears up for free tax preparation

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
After nearly two days of jury selection for the Peachtree Mall murder trial, opening statements will be underway on Wednesday.More >>
After nearly two days of jury selection for the Peachtree Mall murder trial, opening statements will be underway on Wednesday.More >>
Char-Broil now has a new global headquarters in Columbus.More >>
Char-Broil now has a new global headquarters in Columbus.More >>
The topic for discussion was weather and our Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore was the speaker.More >>
The topic for discussion was weather and our Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore was the speaker.More >>
Starting next year, the U.S. Army is pushing forward with efforts to lighten the load for men and women in the infantry.More >>
Starting next year, the U.S. Army is pushing forward with efforts to lighten the load for men and women in the infantry.More >>
Police are saying a student was robbed at Auburn University near a residence hall.More >>
Police are saying a student was robbed at Auburn University near a residence hall.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A family's 10-year-old son was bumped from an overbooked flight headed to Costa Rica.More >>
A family's 10-year-old son was bumped from an overbooked flight headed to Costa Rica.More >>