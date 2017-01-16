Goodwill gears up for free tax preparation

Tax season starts this week, and Goodwill is back to prepare taxes for free for households and individuals who made $54,000 or less in 2016.

Taxpayers will have their taxes filed by Goodwill’s IRS-certified volunteers and save hundreds of dollars in fees.

This year, taxpayers are encouraged to make an appointment with Goodwill to avoid long lines and wait times.

Taxpayers are also cautioned against tax refund advances. The advances are interest-bearing loans that could result in higher fees and are not a quicker way of getting their refund.

The following locations are participating:

Midtown Career Center

2601 Cross Country Drive

Columbus, GA 31906

706.256.1837

Call for Appointment

Newnan Thomas Crossroads Career Center

3121 Highway 34E

Newnan, GA. 30265

678.854.6839, option 4

Call for Appointment

For more information, visit their official website here or click here.

