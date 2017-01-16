Goodwill gears up for free tax preparation

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Australian Memorial Day was recognized as part of a tradition in a sunrise service at Fort Benning Tuesday morning.More >>
Australian Memorial Day was recognized as part of a tradition in a sunrise service at Fort Benning Tuesday morning.More >>
City officials are calling The Ralston Towers unsafe to live in after an inspection uncovered that there were several issues with the fire sprinkler and alarm system. Tenants are saying that these violations don’t reflect work done under the new management.More >>
City officials are calling The Ralston Towers unsafe to live in after an inspection uncovered that there were several issues with the fire sprinkler and alarm system. Tenants are saying that these violations don’t reflect work done under the new management.More >>
More expert testimony will be given in the murder trial of three suspected Columbus gang members.More >>
More expert testimony will be given in the murder trial of three suspected Columbus gang members.More >>
Students in Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America club took time to give back to the community Tuesday.More >>
Students in Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America club took time to give back to the community Tuesday.More >>
A Phenix City woman has been sentenced in an Alabama Federal Court to 6 months in prison for her part in an identity theft ring.More >>
A Phenix City woman has been sentenced in an Alabama Federal Court to 6 months in prison for her part in an identity theft ring.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set the special session to complete the fiscal year 2018 budget for June 5.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set the special session to complete the fiscal year 2018 budget for June 5.More >>