CSU students participate in Day of Service

While it was a day off from school for students across Columbus, one group from Columbus State University helped out the community.

“It’s very honorable for me because all Martin Luther King did was give back to the nation so I also wanted to do a good deed and give back to the community,” said Terika Wade.

Wade is one of many CSU students that took their day off of school to go to work for the community.

“It makes me feel great just to be helping out other people that is one of my greatest joys,” Wade said.

CSU students teamed up with House of Heroes to restore homes and landscapes across Columbus for those who are in need.

“Good to give back… its feels good and it makes other people feel good especially a day like this,” said Adrian Vakerisc. “It’s about building that bond between the university and the community it is always nice to let the community know we are here for you, to support you,”

Even though it was hard work, all of the students we spoke with said this won't be the last time you’ll see their college at work in the city of Columbus.

