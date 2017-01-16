Local cities celebrate MLK with cleanup, day of service

Some cities in the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated MLK Day by hosting a day of service on Monday.

Columbus residents cleaned up the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Learning Center Trail as part of a campaign to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

The clean-up started at the corner of Macon and Rigdon roads to Bay Avenue.

Organizers say it's important to do something positive in the community.

"Today is a day of service, and what we're doing is we are marching from Macon Road to Bay Avenue,” said Shelonda Saxton with Turnaround Columbus. “We're cleaning up the community. We're actually here where this is considered the Martin Luther King Learning Trail, and we're just getting all the trash out – taking our community back – doing something positive in the neighborhood.”



The Martin Luther King clean-up campaign is an opportunity for community members of any faith and ethnicity to come together and help bring Dr. King's vision to fruition.

Additionally, the city of Eufaula, AL also held an MLK Day of Service on Monday.

The Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce reports they had about 200 volunteers working on 20 service projects throughout the area.

Check out the photos from their day of service below!

