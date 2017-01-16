Falcons to face Packers in NFC Championship Game

The Atlanta Falcons came away with a big win this weekend to advance to the NFC championship game.

They took down the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, beating them 36 to 20.

The Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers who won over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Atlanta is the favorite to win in a game which can be seen on Fox 54 on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m. EST.

In a previous meeting this season on Oct. 30, the Falcons beat the Packers 33 to 32.

Additionally, this will be the final NFL game in the Georgia Dome as the Falcons get ready to move into a new home next season.

The Mercedes Benz Stadium next door to the Dome will welcome in the Falcons for the next season.

The stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2019, and will also be the home of the new major league soccer team Atlanta United FC.

