Columbus Regional honors MLK’s legacy with service

Columbus Regional Health held its annual commemoration service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on Monday.

The event was held in the conference room of Midtown Medical Center.

Voices of inspiration from the Fourth Street Baptist Church provided the music, and this year's keynote speaker was Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Lowe spoke about the life and legacy of King, and how we all should love people.

“Regardless of how people in the community try to keep us divided, black, white and Hispanic,” Lowe said. “Regardless of all those evil things. Follow the thing that good is.”

Dr. King's iconic " I Have a Dream" speech from August 1963 in Washington DC was also read to those who attended the ceremony.

