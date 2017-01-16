Columbus, Eufaula alumni playing in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Geann Porter.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating Geann Porter.More >>
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants.More >>
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
The Vice President of Twitter and Auburn graduate Chris Moody visited Auburn today to speak to an organization promoting women to go into the engineering field.More >>
The Vice President of Twitter and Auburn graduate Chris Moody visited Auburn today to speak to an organization promoting women to go into the engineering field.More >>
Testimonies continued today in the Peachtree Mall murder trial with Columbus Police Department detectives taking the stand to give testimony about their involvement with investigating the deadly shooting that happened Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
Testimonies continued today in the Peachtree Mall murder trial with Columbus Police Department detectives taking the stand to give testimony about their involvement with investigating the deadly shooting that happened Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>