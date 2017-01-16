Columbus, Eufaula alumni playing in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game

Sharp eyes will spot some familiar faces at the NFC Championship Game this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers.

Outside Linebacker / Defensive End #91 Courtney Upshaw graduated from Eufaula High School and played for the University of Alabama. Meanwhile, Linebacker #41 Philip Wheeler is a Shaw High School alum from Columbus and played for Georgia Tech.

Alabama and Auburn fans might also recognize a couple of alumni with the Falcons as well. Long Snapper #47 Josh Harris played for Auburn University, and Wide Receiver #11 Julio Jones with the University of Alabama. Cornerback #38 Ryan White is on the Falcons’ practice team and also played for Auburn University.

Meanwhile, the Packers also have a few local alums in their roster.

Safety #21 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix played for the University of Alabama, while fellow Safety #42 Morgan Burnett played for Georgia Tech.

Safety #35 Jermaine Whitehead played for Auburn University and is on the Packers’ practice team.

The Falcons will face off against the Packers at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Jan. 22 on WXTX at 3:05 p.m. EST. The winner will go on to the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST on WXTX.

