Columbus buys out club where CSU student was killed

Family members and friends joined together today to remember a former CSU student who was shot two years while celebrating the New Year.24-year-old Charles Foster Jr. was shot in the chest at the Majestic Sports Bar.Foster's life was remembered today at the Garden of Prayer Church.

The owner of a Columbus nightclub wants to beef up security at his place on Victory Drive in an effort to keep people safe.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus has now taken over a former club that made headlines because of violent crimes and repeated liquor license violations.

Club Majestic shut down four years ago, after Columbus State University student Charles Foster Jr. was shot and killed there on New Year’s Day in 2013. Neighbors and faith leaders have held several demonstrations there.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson confirms to News Leader 9 that the city has purchased that entire block on Cusseta Road - five parcels of land for a little more than $365,000 with community renewal funds, which can only be used for that purpose.

"It's great when we can leverage renewal funds to reinvest and revive important neighborhoods like Winterfield. Big things are going to be happening for that area,” Mayor Tomlinson said.

The funding to purchase came from $1.2 million remaining in Enterprise Fund. Columbus City Council approved the purchase last July, but it was just announced this week.

“We will market the property for redevelopment in the area,” Mayor Tomlinson added.

