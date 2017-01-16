Children injured in Opelika fire remain hospitalized

Two Opelika children critically injured in a fire at their home last week remain at Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

As of this weekend, the family reports 9-year-old Keiyonna Core is in fair condition. Her brother 3-year-old Bryson has swelling but is in no pain.

Three of their sisters were killed in the fire.

The State Fire Marshall's Office, as well as the Opelika Fire and Police departments, are still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the mobile home along South Long Street.

Firefighters rescued all five siblings from the home.

We will continue following this story and update it with more information as it becomes available.

