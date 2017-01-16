Collins sworn in as 26th Judicial District Judge

Russell County now has a new judge.

Attorney Zachary Collins, Jr. was sworn in as judge for the 26th Judicial District in Phenix City on Monday.

Collins received 65 percent of the vote last year, defeating Judge Buster Landreau.

During the ceremony, Collins spoke about how he wants to focus on fairness for everybody and says he is ready to take on the job.

"I don't stand here today as perfect man,” Collins said. “I do believe based on my experiences and the things that I have gone through that I am the perfect man for this job."

Collins says he also wants to focus on family courts, ensuring that they have programs for divorce and family mediation.

Friends and coworkers also spoke about Collins' hard work and dedication to the community during the ceremony.

