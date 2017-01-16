GRAPHIC: Lee Co. officials investigate after multiple dogs' remains found

A gruesome discovery has Lee County investigators trying to find out who shot several dogs and dumped them in a shallow grave.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the scene along Lee Road 144 and Highway 169 where the remains of dogs, dead chickens, and pigs were found near a creek bed.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they haven't ruled out any possibilities, but says it does not appear the animals were used as bait dogs in dog fighting as their investigation continues.

"Certainly there are a lot of people upset, on social media, we understand that,” Sheriff Jones said. “Nobody likes to see an animal mistreated and we take that very seriously."

Sheriff Jones says it appears the animals may have been wild dogs and the dogs do not appear to have been stolen from owners.

He says investigators are interviewing land owners in the area and working with Animal Control.

Depending on what they find, charges could range from animal abuse to improperly disposing of animal remains.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help catch the person or persons responsible.

