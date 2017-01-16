Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 20

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week:

1. Learn more about how the mayor of Memphis has quietly devoted one Sunday a month at a Memphis soup kitchen for decades.

2. Residents in the Chattahoochee Valley cleaned up the community to celebrate MLK Day.

3. Likewise, a group of Columbus State students gave back during a day of service.

4. Some Albany State University students partnered with local ministries to distribute meals to storm victims for the second week in a row.

5. One Alabama teacher is working hard to make sure her students knows how important math really is, and her name is Brenda Burns.

6. Sixteen Phenix City students were the recipients of the 2016 Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Dual Enrollment scholarship.

7. A 94-year-old woman from Honolulu just graduated from college - with a 4.0 GPA!

8. Chick-Fil-A in Phenix City hosted a fundraiser to benefit 10-year-old Austin Deckard, who has a life-threatening lung disorder.

9. An Albany dog that went missing last week has found her way back to her family home.

10. A new foster home recently opened in Columbus to help children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

