Columbus police investigating deadly shooting of teen at apartment complex

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 16 at Bull Creek Apartments.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they discovered 17-year-old Destiny Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nelson was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where she passed away.

The homicide and ID Units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (706) 225-4293.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.