Columbus police investigating deadly shooting of teen at apartment complex

Making Ft. Benning and Columbus an economic magnet for small businesses, large corporations and government agencies; this drove the discussion U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson had with business leaders during an afternoon lunch and presentation, held by the Greater Columbus GA Chamber of Commerce.More >>
The Better Business Bureau receives a number of reports of schemes against elderly people after losing their spouse.More >>
The second day of testimony is set to begin in the Peachtree Mall murder trial Thursday morning.More >>
After nearly two days of jury selection for the Peachtree Mall murder trial, opening statements will be underway on Wednesday.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt that happened on the university's Riverpark Campus.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.More >>
