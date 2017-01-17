Valley Rescue Mission opens new donation, retail center

The Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus is expanding. Soon, there will be another place to drop off donations and shop.

The new donation and retail center on Macon Road opens in a few weeks. Volunteers are tagging items, getting them ready for sale.

There are all sorts of household knick-knacks, not to mention racks of clothes for women, men and kids, shoes and bags, and there are still boxes and boxes to go through.

The Valley Rescue Mission says the stores are an important part of its mission.

"Because the donations we get in all of our thrift stores actually fund the ministries that Valley Rescue Mission has and it makes you feel good because you know you're helping the homeless and the hungry in our community," says Development Director Mitzi Oxford.

Truckloads of items are still coming in to fill the space. The grand opening is Tuesday, Feb. 7.

A new drive-up donation center is also opening that day on Blackmon Road in Columbus near the Neighborhood Walmart.

There are two other retail centers in Columbus on 30th street and 2nd Avenue, and Veterans Parkway down from Stars and Strikes.

