Rep. John Lewis delivers MLK address in LaGrange

The second day of testimony is set to begin in the Peachtree Mall murder trial Thursday morning.More >>
Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr stopped in Columbus Thursday. This was his first visit since taking office in November.More >>
Traffic is at a standstill from Airport Thruway to Manchester Expressway due to an accident.More >>
Recent criminal activities has some business owners speaking out. Over the last few weeks several crimes have been reported near the Uptown Columbus area.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A good Samaritan saw the toddler on the side of the road at night and stopped to help him.More >>
The driver said he's lucky to be alive after being dragged for four miles.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.More >>
