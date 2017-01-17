Auburn, LaGrange mall launches new engagement program

(WTVM) – Two local malls are launching a new program to engage shoppers through email, social media, inspirational events and an enhanced shopping experienced.

Hull Property Group, owners of Auburn and LaGrange Mall announced on Tuesday the launch of Community Connection.

“The goal of the Community Connection program is to give shoppers more ways to connect with the Mall. We want to bring people together, show them what the Mall has to offer,” says Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property.

As part of the Community Connection program, the malls will be launching event initiatives that bring families and organizations to the mall for fun and inspiring programs.

New events include Color for a Cause, a mural coloring contest and shopping event in support of local nonprofits, and Sports Zone, a night out at the Mall that inspires local youth to be active.

“We will be focusing on events that build on the shopping experience. We have dedicated resources to organizing and hosting mall run events that partner with our tenants, utilize mall amenities and bring the community together to inspire our shoppers. We are excited to bring these new events to life and see them grow,” said Doyle.

As part of the program, the malls will also be working to further enhance the shopping experience for customers by creating a new seating plan for patron benches anchored by seasonal community displays that bring life and energy to common areas and corridors.

Shoppers can expect to see these enhancements in the second half of 2017.

For more information about the Hull Property Group click here.

