Auburn men arrested in connection to separate car break-ins

Two Auburn men were arrested in connection to separate car break-ins over the weekend.

The Auburn Police Division arrested 19-year-old Reginald C. Harvey on Sunday, Jan. 15. Police received a call at about 5 a.m. about a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Bragg Avenue.

Officers were given the description of an individual seen pulling on door handles of vehicles in the parking lot. Harvey, who matched the description given to police, was contacted by officers within minutes of the call and detained.

Further investigation identified Harvey as the person responsible for unlawfully entering a 2011 Nissan Maxima and taking cash from inside.

Harvey was taken into custody and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property in the fourth degree. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $4,000 bond.

Auburn police also arrested 28-year-old Antonio M. Hutchinson on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into an auto burglary on Nov. 2, 2016 at a residence in the 300 block of E. Longleaf Drive.

According to the victim, someone entered their 2006 Nissan Altima while it was parked at their residence and stole several items of clothing.

Hutchinson was developed as a suspect after he was captured on video surveillance shortly after the auto burglary selling the clothing items at a local business.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property in the fourth degree. Hutchinson was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $4,000 bond.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.