Columbus man, 56, arrested on child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to child molestation and sodomy. 

Tracy Donald Sylvis, 56, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. 

Sylvis is charged with eight counts of child molestation and eight counts of aggravated sodomy. 

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. 

No further information is available at this time. 

