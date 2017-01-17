Columbus man, 56, arrested on child molestation charges

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to child molestation and sodomy.

Tracy Donald Sylvis, 56, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.

Sylvis is charged with eight counts of child molestation and eight counts of aggravated sodomy.

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

