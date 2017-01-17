Synovus reports higher earnings for final quarter of 2016

Columbus-based Synovus is reporting one of the best quarterly earnings report in recent history.

The company reported a net income of $66 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. They reported $62.7 million at the same time in 2015.

Synovus CEO Kessel Stelling says the company is energized about the opportunities in 2017 and continues to focus on service and understanding and meeting customer needs.

The company just recently acquired Global One in October 2016.

