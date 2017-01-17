Phenix City high schoolers to be honored at Mayor’s Ball on Wednesday

Some Alabama high school students are being encouraged to take the next step in their education thanks to an annual fundraiser in Phenix City.

Mayor Eddie Lowe will be presenting 16 students from Central High School and Glenwood School with the additional funds to allow them to participate in the Dual Enrollment program at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The students will be recognized Wednesday morning at the Phenix City Council Meeting.

We caught up with Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe on Tuesday, who will be presenting those students with the awards.

"When you see these young people and they tell that if it had not been for this then they would not have been able to go to college and for some they are the first person in their family to go to college,” Lowe said.

We're told those donations help provide additional funds to 56 graduates of Central High School and Glenwood School for their college careers, as well as funding to nonprofit organizations in the community.

News Leader 9 will be there for the ceremony and have more details on these award recipients.

