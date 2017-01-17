Glenwood volleyball player makes school history

Tuesday was a historic day for Glenwood High School.



Carlee Taylorson signed with Southern Union, becoming the first Gator to sign a national letter of intent for volleyball.



It's just her first year playing for the Gators, and she played well enough to get to the next level. She can't wait to represent her home team on a bigger stage.



“Representing Glenwood, that's like a dream,” Taylorson said. “I mean like I said I've always wanted to come here so being able to represent them and play at a higher level is really an honor.”



Taylorson played at Russell County before joining the Gators this season.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.