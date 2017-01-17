Central unveils new $4M indoor multi-purpose facility

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a 44 year old man was killed in an accident Thursday night on Buena Vista Road.More >>
Alabama attorney General Steven Marshall presented Opelika Middle School with the 2016 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence Thursday.More >>
The second day of testimony is set to begin in the Peachtree Mall murder trial Thursday morning.More >>
Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr stopped in Columbus Thursday. This was his first visit since taking office in November.More >>
Recent criminal activities has some business owners speaking out. Over the last few weeks several crimes have been reported near the Uptown Columbus area.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
