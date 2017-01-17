Central unveils new $4M indoor multi-purpose facility

On Tuesday, Central High School unveiled its new indoor multi-purpose facility.

Football, softball and wrestling will share it, but it also allows other programs like JROTC to practice indoors in inclement weather.

This 34,000 square-foot facility was a $4 million investment. It's a state-of-the-art building that local officials believe is one of the best in the area.



“The parents really can't believe that a high school has this opportunity,” said Phenix City Schools Superintendent William Wilkes. “We have college recruiters that come through and they say there may be some disappointment when they get to the collegiate level because don't have these type of facilities.”



This new facility includes two classrooms, and 16 different strength and conditioning stations.



“It says a lot for Central High School, it says a lot for Phenix City, the type of student athletes that we're able to put out there,” Wilkes said.



There's fresh turf inside, but it won't just be a sanctuary for football. Softball and wrestling coaches plan to get plenty of use out of it as well. There are batting cages that raise and lower, and a spot for wrestling mats.

Coaches are about as excited as the kids to use their new facility.

Some pics from tonight's grand opening of our new multi-purpose expansion facility. pic.twitter.com/Wnl2DqZ7UI — Central High School (@CentralRedDevil) January 18, 2017





“Every time we let them come in here to take a peek, they were excited to be in here, so it'll almost be like Christmas Day, honestly the first time we'll be able to use it,” said softball coach Mitchell Holt.



“They love it,” wrestling coach Roberto Morales said. “Right now they're really excited to see the bright lights, fresh paint, the new turf and they're really excited. They see what we're trying to sell them on so I think it's a good thing for them.”



There are also 5.5 tons of weights for strength training in various sports.

