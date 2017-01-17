American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Muscogee Co. to hold kickoff Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you want to be a part of this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Muscogee County the organization is hosting a community kickoff event Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

The event will be held at Launch Trampoline Park on Veterans Parkway at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to join the festivities and learn about how to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer through this annual community event.

The program will highlight how the community has benefited from funds raised through Relay For Life in 2016 and will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the Relay For Life event, which will be held on April 28-29, 2017 at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

Organizers say the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all.

Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a field and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with four million participants in 5,000 events worldwide in 2016. Last year over 1,800 people participated in the Relay for Life of Muscogee County and raised $402,000!

“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking action to move us closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer,” said Tiffany Trucks, Community Manager/ Relay For Life. “Funds raised from our event help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing cancer, and funds cancer research that will help protect future generations.”

For more information click here.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.

