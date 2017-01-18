Video shows fight related to Columbus' first homicide of 2017

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have confirmed cell phone video of a fight between two girls was related to the 32nd Avenue deadly shooting.

The first homicide of the year claimed the life of 22-year-old Dominique Horton on Jan. 5 in the 3000 block of 32nd Avenue in south Columbus.

On Monday, another shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson at Bull Creek Apartments. According to police, the shooting was in retaliation for the killing of Horton.

However, they do not believe Destiny was involved in the original shooting, but it was a possible case of mistaken identity.

Columbus police are still searching for suspects related to both homicides. If you have any information about these cases, you are asked to call (706) 225-4047.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.