CPD searching for man involving hit-and-run accident of Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Deputy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are seeking help from the public in locating a man in a hit-and-run accident involving an off-duty Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy on Dec. 8, 2016.

Johnson Yarbough, 40, has an active felony violation of probation warrant with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Yarbough is described as a white male, weighing 180 pounds, 6’0” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Yarbrough please contact Columbus police at 706-225-4028.

