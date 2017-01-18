16 Phenix City students receive scholarships at Mayor’s Ball

Sixteen students received scholarships thanks to the leaders of Phenix City.

The students were presented with the 2016 Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Dual Enrollment scholarship at Wednesday morning’s Phenix City Council meeting.

The Mayor's Ball raised more than $100,000 last year, bringing the total raised to more than $193,000 in its three years.

“Receiving the scholarship, I'm really thankful to our community and help kids like me and students like me to be able to pay for college and to be able to attend these DE classes to get a head start on our college careers,” said Mackenzie Morefield, senior at Glenwood High School.

The donations have provided funds 56 graduates of Central High School and Glenwood High School to get a head start on college.

