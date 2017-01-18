911 calls released of incident that led to Columbus man's arrest, death

New details have been released in an ongoing investigation by GBI agents into a man’s death following an arrest by police.

We obtained two 911 calls made by Hector Arreola to emergency responders. Arreola was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, then taken to a hospital and subsequently died at Midtown Medical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

We're still analyzing everything in these two calls that have been released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In this first part of the first call, Arreola is heard asking for 911's help, fearing he may be in danger.

911 RESPONDER: "You said your life's being threatened?" ARREOLA: "Yeah, I feel like I'm in danger right now." 911 RESPONDER: "OK, and is the person who's threatening you there with you?" ARREOLA: "Uh, I'm not sure. I believe they're outside or something."

This is still an open investigation into what may have happened the moment Hector Arreola was arrested and handcuffed by Columbus Police.

