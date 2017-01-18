Funeral plans announced for Opelika sisters killed in house fire

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the three sisters who were killed in a house fire in Opelika last Thursday.

A representative with Harris Funeral Home stated that the funerals for 11-year-old Zakihia, 7-year-old Atira, and 5-year-old Karmina Core will be Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Baptist Church.

Their siblings Keiyonna, 9, and Bryson, 3, were flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and are in fair condition.

The State Fire Marshall's Office, as well as the Opelika Fire and Police departments, are still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the mobile home along South Long Street.

