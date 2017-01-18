Funeral plans announced for Opelika sisters killed in house fire

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Geann Porter.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating Geann Porter.More >>
Testimonies continued today in the Peachtree Mall murder trial with Columbus Police Department detectives taking the stand to give testimony about their involvement with investigating the deadly shooting that happened Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
Testimonies continued today in the Peachtree Mall murder trial with Columbus Police Department detectives taking the stand to give testimony about their involvement with investigating the deadly shooting that happened Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants.More >>
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants.More >>
The Vice President of Twitter and Auburn graduate Chris Moody visited Auburn today to speak to an organization promoting women to go into the engineering field.More >>
The Vice President of Twitter and Auburn graduate Chris Moody visited Auburn today to speak to an organization promoting women to go into the engineering field.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>