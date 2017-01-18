Traffic Alert: Train blocks several Auburn streets after mechanical issues

Traffic is backed up in various parts of Auburn after a train stopped while going through the city.

Auburn police say the train encountered a mechanical issue and was shut down to allow engineers to make repairs.

No one was injured, but we’re told by our crew on the scene that the train tracks are blocked at Gay Street, College Street, Donahue Drive, and Byrd Street.

Those streets are expected to stay closed for at least the next hour. If you are traveling through the areas, you’ll want to take an alternate route.

Trains blocking Gay, College, Donahue, and Byrd streets in Auburn. No injuries, train had a mechanical issue pic.twitter.com/d4DT8PZ9be — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) January 19, 2017

Our crew on the scene reports that Highway 267 and all streets east of Ross are open.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.



