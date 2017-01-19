CPD warns citizens of local phone scam

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit is warning the public about a phone scam in the area.

There are several individuals calling citizens of Muscogee County and posing as Columbus police officers.

Columbus police posted on its Facebook page that they will never call and ask for money to help get an individual out of jail.

“We will not ask for anyone to obtain gift cards and send them or give the gift card information over the phone,” the post said.

Please be aware that this is a scam and share with others.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.