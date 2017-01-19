Billy Corgan visits downtown Columbus' Ride On Smoothie & Juice - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Billy Corgan visits downtown Columbus' Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook @smashingpumpkins) (Source: Facebook @smashingpumpkins)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Smashing Pumpkins’ front man Billy Corgan makes a stop at Columbus’ Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar while filming day six of his docu-series, “Thirty Days.”

The series documents musical pieces, interviews, and scenes as Corgan travels across the country for 30-days with no specific destination.  Instead of there being a final documentary, he will film and present pieces as he travels.  

During his journey, Corgan is also working on his “50 by 50” project, a compilation of his favorite songs from all of his years of writing. In addition, a new album and album of cover songs is in the works.

Click here to see Corgan's appearance at Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar. 

For the full-length video of day six of "Thirty Days," click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly