Billy Corgan visits downtown Columbus' Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar

Smashing Pumpkins’ front man Billy Corgan makes a stop at Columbus’ Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar while filming day six of his docu-series, “Thirty Days.”

The series documents musical pieces, interviews, and scenes as Corgan travels across the country for 30-days with no specific destination. Instead of there being a final documentary, he will film and present pieces as he travels.

During his journey, Corgan is also working on his “50 by 50” project, a compilation of his favorite songs from all of his years of writing. In addition, a new album and album of cover songs is in the works.

