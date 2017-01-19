Authorities confirm human remains found in Lee Co. belong to missing Macon Co. man

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms that the remains found in Lee County on Wednesday belong to missing 32-year-old man Kenneth McKency, who was last seen on Jan. 6.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a construction crew worker who stated that he was working in the area when he saw a suspicious trash bag laying in the creek flowing under the bridge near Cossey Branch.

The caller advised that the trash bag appeared to have what looked to be a human body part inside of it.

Lee County deputies responded to the scene and were able to confirm the content were that of a human leg.

Lee County Investigators searched the immediate area where the leg was located, but the remainder of the victim’s body has not been located.

This case is actively being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office due to the fact the remains were recovered a short distance north of the Macon county line. The Lee County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-749-5651.

