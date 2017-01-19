Authorities confirm human remains found in Lee Co. belong to missing Macon Co. man

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Geann Porter.More >>
The Vice President of Twitter and Auburn graduate Chris Moody visited Auburn today to speak to an organization promoting women to go into the engineering field.More >>
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants.More >>
Testimonies continued today in the Peachtree Mall murder trial with Columbus Police Department detectives taking the stand to give testimony about their involvement with investigating the deadly shooting that happened Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
