LIVE BLOG: President Trump's first 100 days in office

The final candidate up for the position of provost at Columbus State University will be on campus Monday and Tuesday.More >>
The date for the 6th annual Bo Bikes Bama, hosted by sports legend Bo Jackson, has been set for spring 2017. The Bo Bikes Bama charity ride will return to Auburn Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. CT.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night a Columbus Dollar General Store.More >>
The Auburn Water Works Board also asking its customers to practice voluntary water restrictions while a drought watch continues.More >>
'Pets 4 Our Vets' was held Saturday morning at Old Town in Columbus.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirms the mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has passed away.More >>
