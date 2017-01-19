Several injured in Columbus Cottonmouths bus rollover accident in IL

Officials confirm the Columbus Cottonmouths professional hockey team was involved in a charter bus rollover Thursday afternoon in Morton, IL while driving to Peoria, IL.

We're told that the bus driver and goalie Brandon Jaeger have been admitted to stay overnight at the OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Mike Nash, the equipment manager, was treated and released from the hospital. Everyone else who was injured in the accident has already been released.

In a press release, the Cottonmouths stated the bus was flipped on one side right off of an exit ramp around 1:15 p.m. CDT.

All players have been accounted for and transported to a local hospital to determine the extent of the injuries. At this time, there seem to be no life-threatening injuries to players, staff, or personnel.

"The Columbus Cottonmouths are working diligently to ensure the safety of their players and staff and that all involved are being treated promptly," the release stated.

Thankful that all of our players, staff and personnel are accounted for and being treated at this time. https://t.co/xufCriMfvH — Cottonmouths Hockey (@Cottonmouths) January 19, 2017

The Cottonmouths were set to play the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:05 p.m. EST. The Cottonmouths are waiting for reports to confirm the cause of the accident and cannot confirm if either game in Peoria, IL will still be played this weekend. Any information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Illinois State Police said two people have life-threatening injuries, three have serious injuries, and the others have minor to no injuries. All injured are adults, according to ISP. The Peoria Journal Star reports 24 people are injured.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

