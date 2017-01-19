MOST WANTED: Convicted child molester Eugene Davis

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a convicted child molester who failed to register after being released from the Fulton County Prison following a November 2011 conviction.

Eugene Davis, 38, was released from custody in September 2016, and at that time he gave a Columbus address as a place of residency. which means he must register with the MCSO.

Six days after his release, deputies started searching for Davis. Now four months later, authorities still have not heard from him nor have they been successful in tracing his steps.

The home on Union Street was vacant, and Deputy Louie Abney said neighbors told him the home had been vacant for the last three months and they had not seen Davis in the area.

"His probation officer has not heard from him and neither has his place of employment, Valley Components. The employers said Davis was supposed to come back to work last week but never showed up or called," stated Deputy Abney.

Davis has a wrap sheet including previous charges of robbery, drug and assault on a female.

"He was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child less than 10 years old but he was found guilty of a lessor charge of child molestation," added Abney.

Due to Davis' previous encounters with the law, Abney said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Davis, you urged to call Teena Jacobs at the MCSO at 705-225-3319 but do not approach him. An arrest warrant has been issued for my by the MCSO for failing to register as a sex offender.

