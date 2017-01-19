Phenix City Chick-Fil-A hosting fundraiser for Austin Deckard

Want to help out a good cause while grabbing dinner?

Chick-Fil-A in Phenix City is hosting a fundraiser to benefit 10-year-old Austin Deckard, who has advanced pulmonary hypertension, a life-threatening lung disorder.

This Thursday, Jan. 19 has been designated as a spirit day to raise funds to help with Austin’s hospital and medical expenses.

When you come into Chick-fil-A, you just have to say you are there for Austin and 10 percent of your purchase will go to support his family.

Chick Fil-A and his physical education teacher Courtney Cooper want this to be the biggest spirit day this location will ever have.

“I mean it's amazing, it's been humbling,” Cooper said. “It's truly in God's and his had a part in all this. I know Austin's family feels the same way!”

“We've been hearing about all the stuff on Facebook and being partners in education with Lakewood Elementary,” said Chick-Fil-A owner and operator Todd Morgan. “We decided this would be a great opportunity to help their family to help give that part to him and the condition that he has and we are excited to be part of it.”

The whole staff is also wearing shirts for Austin Day, which are also for purchase inside the restaurant.

Morgan says they've had more than 50 people working throughout the day to help with the fundraiser.

The fundraiser ends Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

