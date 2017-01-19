Singer, songwriter Luke Pell to perform in Auburn

He is best known for capturing hearts across America on the most recent season of ABC's hit television series “The Bachelorette.”

Country singer and songwriter Luke Pell visited our studios to talk about his upcoming performance in Auburn.

You can catch him at the Bourbon Street Bar on College Street in Auburn on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. CDT. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

