Ralston Apt. tenants face possible eviction after bed bugs reported

More than 30 residents are facing eviction from The Ralston Apartments on 12th Street because of bed bugs.

“I got that infraction and four days later, the Marshal is knocking on my door service me an eviction notice,” said resident Ricky Talley.

Talley says he was served an infraction that subjected him to termination of his lease before he had time to fix the bed bug problem.

“I should’ve gotten an infraction telling me I was going to be evicted,” Talley said.

He wasn’t the only one. Out of 269 units, more than 30 of the residents were served eviction notices in municipal court on Tuesday.

“it makes you feel helpless,” Talley said.

Another resident says he has lived here for five years and it wasn’t a problem until recently.

“The check for bedbugs had stopped and the next thing you know we had an infestation of them,” said Willy Davis.

Davis says he is upset because the bugs are ruining some of his belongings.

“I have a reason to be angry because I just threw away a brand new mattress and box spring because of bed bugs,” Davis said.

The eviction cases are ongoing, but for now the residents in The Ralston are wanting answers.

We reached out to the apartment management team and they have not gotten back with us.

