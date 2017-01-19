1 killed in accident on Whitesville Rd.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms one person has died after a head-on collision on Thursday night.

Bobby Lee Crowder, Jr., 64, of Columbus was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m. Midtown Medical Center due to blunt force trauma.

The accident happened on Whitesville Road in front of Headquarter Nissan.

Bryan said the coroner's office is waiting to determine if an autopsy will be done, depending on if the Columbus Police Department will press charges.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.