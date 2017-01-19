Correctional officer sentenced for distributing marijuana

A former Stewart County Correctional officer has been sentenced for distributing marijuana to inmates at the county detention center in Lumpkin, GA.

James Royal, 43, of Cuthbert, GA was sentenced in Columbus to serve a total of six months in prison followed by two years of probation.

Evidence from the investigation shows that Royal smuggled marijuana into the detention center to various inmates who then arranged to have Royal paid via Western Union transfers.

Following the sentence, Royal will not be able to seek further employment in law enforcement.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.