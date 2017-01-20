2 arrested in robbery call, causing soft lockdown of high school

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – A soft lockdown was issued at W.F. Burns Valley High School due to a fake robbery call.

The lockdown was quickly lifted after investigators learned a suspect did not rob the Family Dollar along Highway 29 around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

However, police did arrest two clerks at the store who face various charges for allegedly stealing the night deposits and claiming the money was taken during a robbery.

Valley police say at no time were kids or teachers in any danger, the soft lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

More info will be released later on the clerks’ names and specific charges.

